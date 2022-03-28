Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,577.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $9.20 million and $4,577.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00206515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00192216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,650,290,148 coins and its circulating supply is 5,445,080,581 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

