Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.59 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $275,946.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $336.98 or 0.00703622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.97 or 0.07120005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.21 or 0.99894400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056859 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 25,492 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

