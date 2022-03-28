Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Cap of $36.31 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $16.47 or 0.00034687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and $340,930.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.