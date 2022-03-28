Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MTSFY traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

