MobileGo Price Hits $0.0089 (MGO)

MobileGo (MGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. MobileGo has a market cap of $893,678.38 and approximately $75,221.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MobileGo has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

