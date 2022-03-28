Moderna, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $25.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of $25.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $253.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,054 shares of company stock worth $32,595,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

