Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 9.46.
Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)
