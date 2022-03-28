Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.78 or 0.00142951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $248.67 million and $51.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,294,911 coins and its circulating supply is 3,668,946 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

