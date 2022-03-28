More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges

More Coin (MORE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $82,774.73 and approximately $2,753.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

