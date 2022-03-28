Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €48.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($52.75) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.15 ($68.29).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.68 ($46.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.94 and a 200 day moving average of €49.94. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.