Morgan Stanley Boosts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 320

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of LNSPF stock remained flat at $$3.52 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

