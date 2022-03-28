Morgan Stanley Boosts Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €110.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,569. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $30,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

