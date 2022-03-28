Morgan Stanley Boosts Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €110.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
SNY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,569. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Sanofi (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
