Morgan Stanley Cuts Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

