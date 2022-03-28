Morgan Stanley Increases Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,620

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.80) to GBX 1,620 ($21.33) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

