Morgan Stanley Increases Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,620

Mar 28th, 2022

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.80) to GBX 1,620 ($21.33) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

