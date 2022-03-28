Morgan Stanley Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €62.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.