Morgan Stanley Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €94.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

