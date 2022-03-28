Morgan Stanley Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €94.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.