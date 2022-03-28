Morgan Stanley Raises Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Price Target to €125.00

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF remained flat at $$118.00 during midday trading on Monday. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

