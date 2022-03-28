Morgan Stanley Trims Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Target Price to GBX 70

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assura to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Assura stock remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Monday. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

