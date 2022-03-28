Morgan Stanley Trims Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Target Price to SEK 190

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 220 to SEK 190 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$24.92 during trading on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

