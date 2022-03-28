Morgan Stanley Trims Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Target Price to SEK 125

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 145 to SEK 125 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fabege from SEK 135 to SEK 140 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

FBGGF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Fabege has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

