Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MAB1 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,120 ($14.67). 5,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.90 million and a PE ratio of 37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,204.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,297.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.65).

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £287 ($375.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £1,675.80 ($2,195.18). Insiders acquired 343 shares of company stock worth $422,075 in the last quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

