Motocoin (MOTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $800,927.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Buying and Selling Motocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

