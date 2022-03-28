MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €238.00 ($261.54) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €220.80 ($242.64).

ETR MTX traded up €3.30 ($3.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €215.30 ($236.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €199.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €191.57. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

