Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,963,608 shares.The stock last traded at $38.64 and had previously closed at $43.15.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

