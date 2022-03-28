Nafter 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.57 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $2.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.63 or 0.07090385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.67 or 1.00117034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047169 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Nafter Coin Trading

