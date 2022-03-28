National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 316,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,123. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.