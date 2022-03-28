National Bank of Canada FI Invests $4.42 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 371,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.