National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.39% of Orion Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Orion Office REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.