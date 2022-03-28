National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.