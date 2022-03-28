National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

BG stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

