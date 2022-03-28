National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $184.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.83. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.