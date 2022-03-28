National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.60. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

