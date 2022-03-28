National Bankshares Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.66. The company had a trading volume of 599,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

