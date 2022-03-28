National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.40

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.40 and last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 46091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $543.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

