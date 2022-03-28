Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 10,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,138. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

