NatWest Group (NWG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/14/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.90) on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.43. The company has a market cap of £24.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.
