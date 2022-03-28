NatWest Group (NWG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.90) on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.43. The company has a market cap of £24.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

