Navcoin Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Navcoin has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $253,497.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004162 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,131,869 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

