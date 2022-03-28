Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. 184,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.