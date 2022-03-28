Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. 184,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.97.
NVGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
