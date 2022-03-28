nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 29,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 935,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
