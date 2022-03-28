Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $812,419.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $10.56 million and $812,419.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,086,968 coins and its circulating supply is 18,822,341 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

