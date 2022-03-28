Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDBKY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

