Nekonium (NUKO) Market Capitalization Tops $11,369.70

Nekonium (NUKO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Nekonium has a market cap of $11,369.70 and $8.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.36 or 0.07123332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.79 or 1.00253952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

