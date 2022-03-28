Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.
About Network-1 Technologies (Get Rating)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.
