Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.