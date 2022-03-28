New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.2% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.