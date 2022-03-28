New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,795 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of UGI worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

