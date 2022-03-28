New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 22,455 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.