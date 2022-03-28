New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,812 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

