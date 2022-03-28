New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,269 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $108.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

