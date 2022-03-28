New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 25,655 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

