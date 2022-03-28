New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,622 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NYSE:RS opened at $194.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

